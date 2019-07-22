UFC champ Jon Jones charged with battery after ‘placing waitress in chokehold at strip club’

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has been charged with battery after allegedly placing a cocktail waitress in a chokehold at a strip club in April, according to reports.

A waitress claims Jones "slapped her inappropriately" and "pulled her down to his lap" during a visit to TD’s Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to KRQE News 13.

Jones, 32, is also alleged to have slapped the woman inappropriately and placed her in a chokehold, then lifting her off the ground.

The woman called police to her home after the alleged incident, leading to Jones being charged with one count of battery.

Jones has firmly denied the allegations.

The UFC lightweight champion failed to show up at a bond arraignment at an Albuquerque court in June, after which a bench warrant was issued.

However, a court letter informing Jones of the warrant was returned after confusion over the fighter’s address, and Jones’ team said he only learned of the charges through the media.

Jones paid the $300 cash bond Sunday at the Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque on Sunday, and a representative said the allegations were “malicious lies” that he would “factually refute.”

‘Bones’ has faced several brushes with the law down the years, including when he was involved in a hit-and-run incident with a pregnant woman in 2015.

The Rochester fighter, who is 25-1 in pro MMA, returned to the Octagon late last year to recapture the light heavyweight title following a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.

He was last in action at UFC 239 in Las Vegas on July 6, where he defeated Thiago Santos via split decision.