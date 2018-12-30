‘Dude has a head start everytime!’: Cormier mocks Jon Jones as social media reacts to UFC return

Controversial MMA star Jon Jones returned to the octagon to claim the UFC light-heavyweight title with victory over Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday night – sparking celebration as well as scorn online.

Jones made a comeback after an enforced 17-month layoff following a positive doping test in the run-up to his light heavy-weight fight against bitter rival Daniel Comier last year.

There was further drama ahead of the bout against Gustafsson as Jones returned an “abnormal” drug test, reportedly explained by traces of the initial banned substance still being in his system.

The scandal led the UFC to move the entire UFC 232 card from Las Vegas to Inglewood after the Nevada state authorities refused to sanction Jones’ fight.

While the man nicknamed 'Bones' put the controversy aside as he reclaimed the vacant light-heavyweight strap with victory over Gustafsson, he merely lit the touch paper for more social media reaction.

Longtime rival Daniel Comier – who relinquished the light-heavyweight title on the eve of Saturday’s fight – suggested that Jones’ checkered past with doping violations meant that he always “had a head start” in fights.

I mean shit , he should win! Dude starts with a head start everytime #usadafake#jonnybrasco — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 30, 2018

@dc_mma please don’t even consider fighting Jones again. You are the CHAMP CHAMP clean for an entire career and you are the man. If somebody has to cheat to beat you they will never deserve the rematch — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 30, 2018

Others claimed that Jones – who moved his record to 23-1 with the win over Gustafsson – was peerless in the octagon and faced the biggest battle in keeping himself on the rails.

The only man who can stop Jon "Bones" Jones is, obviously, Jon "Bones" Jones -- out of the Octagon. Hope he can keep himself together. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2018

Here's the thing about Jon Jones you just have to accept: even if you think he's a cheat, there's *overwhelming' evidence of high-level decision making fight IQ that can't be aided by drugs. It's so good to the point that his peers aren't close in this regard. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 30, 2018

Dana White: "I'm gonna kill myself" if Jon Jones fails his drug test tonight — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 30, 2018

Others added to the growing calls for former ‘champ champ’ Cormier and Jones, 31, to complete a trilogy of fights, after ‘Bones’ won the pair’s first fight in 2015 and KO’d Cormier in the second, only for it to be declared a no contest after Jones’ doping violation.

Who wants to see DC vs Jones 3? 🙏🏽 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) December 30, 2018

Jon Jones is once again the UFC 205lbs champion. It's time. Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 3 at heavyweight. It's the biggest fight the promotion can put together right now. Jones attempting to become a two weight champion. Cormier attempting to get that W over his rival. #UFC232 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 30, 2018

Jones called out Cormier after his win over Sweden's Gustafsson – telling him: “Daddy’s home”.

Some felt that Cormier, 39, would not welcome a third clash against Jones, now that the latter was back in the octagon and seemingly free of any rust after his 17-month hiatus.

Get over yourself and realize Jon Jones is the 🐐. #UFC232pic.twitter.com/KKlfAOkjEC — ✶ SM✶ East (@Eastman5) December 30, 2018

The goat Jon Jones is back 💪🏾 — Cash (@CashNastyGaming) December 30, 2018

when u realize jon jones is back pic.twitter.com/Vm5RzdidKk — Kaleb™️ (@kalebperry__) December 30, 2018

I don't think it'll ever happen, but goddamnit I want to see Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 at heavyweight so, so bad. #UFC232 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) December 30, 2018

Some even suggested that if there was ever a man to stop Jones, it certainly wasn’t Cormier…

Only one man can stop jon jones ... #UFC232pic.twitter.com/DMDr5BrBpc — Le Veteran (@iamhogo) December 30, 2018

Whatever happens next as the Jon Jones Show rolls on, it will surely not be short on entertainment.