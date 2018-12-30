HomeSport News

‘Dude has a head start everytime!’: Cormier mocks Jon Jones as social media reacts to UFC return

© Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey
Controversial MMA star Jon Jones returned to the octagon to claim the UFC light-heavyweight title with victory over Alexander Gustafsson on Saturday night – sparking celebration as well as scorn online.

Jones made a comeback after an enforced 17-month layoff following a positive doping test in the run-up to his light heavy-weight fight against bitter rival Daniel Comier last year.

There was further drama ahead of the bout against Gustafsson as Jones returned an “abnormal” drug test, reportedly explained by traces of the initial banned substance still being in his system.

The scandal led the UFC to move the entire UFC 232 card from Las Vegas to Inglewood after the Nevada state authorities refused to sanction Jones’ fight.

While the man nicknamed 'Bones' put the controversy aside as he reclaimed the vacant light-heavyweight strap with victory over Gustafsson, he merely lit the touch paper for more social media reaction. 

Longtime rival Daniel Comier – who relinquished the light-heavyweight title on the eve of Saturday’s fight – suggested that Jones’ checkered past with doping violations meant that he always “had a head start” in fights.   

Others claimed that Jones – who moved his record to 23-1 with the win over Gustafsson – was peerless in the octagon and faced the biggest battle in keeping himself on the rails.

Others added to the growing calls for former ‘champ champ’ Cormier and Jones, 31, to complete a trilogy of fights, after ‘Bones’ won the pair’s first fight in 2015 and KO’d Cormier in the second, only for it to be declared a no contest after Jones’ doping violation.

Jones called out Cormier after his win over Sweden's Gustafsson – telling him: “Daddy’s home”.

Some felt that Cormier, 39, would not welcome a third clash against Jones, now that the latter was back in the octagon and seemingly free of any rust after his 17-month hiatus.

Some even suggested that if there was ever a man to stop Jones, it certainly wasn’t Cormier…

Whatever happens next as the Jon Jones Show rolls on, it will surely not be short on entertainment.  

