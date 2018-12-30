UFC 232: Jon Jones faces Alex Gustafsson for the light-heavyweight title in LA
IT IS ALL OVER!
Silva de Andrade's corner has decided to protect their man and spare him another round of punishment by throwing in the towel and pulling him out of the fight.
It gives Yan a stoppage victory after two dominant rounds of action against a highly-rated, dangerous opponent.
Expect to see 'No Mercy' pushed up the ladder to face a bigger name in his next bout in 2019.
Yan is best known for his excellent boxing, but the Russian star showed he is a true mixed martial artist in the second round as she worked his grappling skills, utilizing the front headlock and dominating Silva de Andrade on the ground.
He also took the opportunity to land some punishing strikes on his grounded opponent whenever he could as he dominated the second round even more convincingly than he did in the first.
A big elbow also left Silva de Andrade with a cut above the eye as he finished the round hammering the Brazilian with ground and pound.
That round may be worthy of a 10-8 on the judges' scorecards.
Good opening round by Petr Yan. The Russian started the faster of the pair and established his boxing early in the round.
Silva de Andrade looked to fire back, but his technique has been noticeably wilder and Yan has countered him well.
'No Mercy' even finished the round with well-executed takedown to put an exclamation point on an excellent first round.
Petr Yan is ready for action at UFC 232...
Russian UFC women's bantamweight contender Yana Kunitskaya is settled in for the night and enjoying the fights.
Here's her latest tweet...
UP NEXT: DOUGLAS SILVA DE ANDRADE VS PETR YAN
Russia's former ACB bantamweight champion Petr Yan will look to put away the most dangerous opponent of his UFC career to date.
Brazilian Silva de Andrade has 19 knockout victories from his 25 career wins and has only been defeated twice.
Yan is one of the most exciting rising stars of the UFC's bantamweight division, and victory over the Brazilian will almost certainly catapult him towards a bout with a ranked opponent early in 2019.Also on rt.com ‘Don't expect any mercy from me when stepping in the cage’ – latest Russian UFC signing Petr Yan
But he needs to be on his game to avoid a momentum-halting defeat tonight. Can he get the job done? We're about to find out next.
Here's how Ryan Hall submitted UFC legend BJ Penn with a slick heel hook in the first round of their lightweight contest.
To pull off a submission like that against someone as decorated as BJ Penn is some statement from Hall, who tells Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview that competing against the Hawaiian legend was "a surreal experience" and that he's learned a lot from the former UFC champ.
SUBMISSION!
After a half-decent start from BJ Penn, Ryan Hall showed the world just why he's one of the most dangerous grapplers in the UFC.
Hall went to the mat, locked up a leg lock and forced a VERY quick tap from Penn, who cried out in pain as "The Wizard" applied the hold.
It was a near-perfect application of a heel hook, and it submitted a BJJ black belt and two-division UFC world champion in the blink of an eye.
UP NEXT: BJ PENN VS RYAN HALL
Grappling ace Hall takes on returning UFC legend and former two-division world champion Penn in a lightweight contest.
Penn is a bona-fide legend of the sport, but few believe his return to the octagon is a good idea at the age of 40.
Matched with grappling specialist Hall, Penn is unlikely to get lit up in striking exchanges, but his world-class jiu-jitsu may get a solid workout if the fight goes to the mat.
Once the prelims are done and dusted, the main pay-per-view card takes over, with five outstanding matchups to round off the night:
Chad Mendes vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight)
Ilir Latifi vs Corey Anderson (light-heavyweight)
Carlos Condit vs Michael Chiesa (welterweight)
Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes (women's featherweight title)
Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson (light-heavyweight title)