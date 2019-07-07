 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC 239: Jon Jones edges out Thiago Santos via split decision in Las Vegas nailbiter

Published time: 7 Jul, 2019 05:17
Get short URL
UFC 239: Jon Jones edges out Thiago Santos via split decision in Las Vegas nailbiter
© Getty Images / Christian Petersen
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones retained his UFC title after a tactical five-round battle with Brazilian knockout artist Thiago "Marreta" Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Jones was given notice of his tough assignment by a very strong opening from Santos, who looked to blitz in and out with strikes and catch Jones as he stalked the challenger around the cage.

READ MORE: Head-kicking queen: Amanda Nunes uses Holly Holm's signature move to score TKO at UFC 239

The defending champion quickly settled into a rhythm, though, and began to work his arsenal of side-kicks, spinning back-elbows and oblique kicks to the knee as he kept Santos on the outside for the majority of the contest.

Despite having the territorial advantage, Santos was still able to score with the occasional attack as their cagey encounter went all the way to the judges' scorecards.

READ MORE: Record breaker! Jorge Masvidal destroys Ben Askren with flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239

Interestingly, one judge scored the fight 48-47 for Santos, but the other two were in agreement that Jones had edged the contest, both scoring the bout 48-47 to the defending champion.

It means Jones has now completed back-to-back title defenses after recapturing the vacant title in December 2018.

Also on rt.com UFC 239: Song Yadong delivers HUGE knockout to finish Alejandro Perez in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies