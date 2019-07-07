UFC 239: Jon Jones edges out Thiago Santos via split decision in Las Vegas nailbiter

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones retained his UFC title after a tactical five-round battle with Brazilian knockout artist Thiago "Marreta" Santos at UFC 239 in Las Vegas.

Jones was given notice of his tough assignment by a very strong opening from Santos, who looked to blitz in and out with strikes and catch Jones as he stalked the challenger around the cage.

READ MORE: Head-kicking queen: Amanda Nunes uses Holly Holm's signature move to score TKO at UFC 239

The defending champion quickly settled into a rhythm, though, and began to work his arsenal of side-kicks, spinning back-elbows and oblique kicks to the knee as he kept Santos on the outside for the majority of the contest.

Despite having the territorial advantage, Santos was still able to score with the occasional attack as their cagey encounter went all the way to the judges' scorecards.

READ MORE: Record breaker! Jorge Masvidal destroys Ben Askren with flying knee in just five seconds at UFC 239

Interestingly, one judge scored the fight 48-47 for Santos, but the other two were in agreement that Jones had edged the contest, both scoring the bout 48-47 to the defending champion.

It means Jones has now completed back-to-back title defenses after recapturing the vacant title in December 2018.