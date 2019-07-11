'Khabib is still there, the Irishman is still there': UFC champ Holloway outlines future challenges

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway remains fixated on future fights with both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor despite losing out to Dustin Poirier in an interim lightweight title clash in April.

Holloway was defeated by Poirier via unanimous decision in the UFC 236 main event, ending a run of 13 consecutive victories in the process, but the Hawaiian remains undeterred in his quest to gain a measure of revenge against Conor McGregor, or to become the first main to inflict defeat on Russia's Nurmagomedov.

Holloway and McGregor met early in their UFC careers almost six years ago, with the Irishman claiming a unanimous decision win in a fight in which he seriously injured his knee. It was from this point onwards that Holloway would stretch out his undefeated streak which only came to an end a few months ago, but it is clear that a red-panty-night rematch with the superstar fighter remains on his mind - as well as a match with Khabib.

What did Max Holloway really lose from his April defeat to Dustin Poirier? In his mind, not much. “Khabib is still there. The Irishman is still there.” pic.twitter.com/6VsRv8AdTv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 10, 2019

"The Khabib fight is still there," Holloway said via ESPN. "I think the Khabib fight is still there. The fans still want the Khabib fight which is very interesting. The Irishman fight, if he ever figures it out, that fight is still there. There's a lot of interesting things to do. 155 [pound weight division] is not that far."

It appears clear that despite the defeat to Poirier at 155lbs, Holloway intends to test the waters in the lightweight division once more.

"In April I told you guys that I was going to come back to 145 no matter what happened," he said. "We're now and I want to come back to 145 in the summer and that's the plan. I ain't got nothing but time."

It's first things first for Holloway, however, as he is scheduled for the latest defense of his 145lb title against perennial contender Frankie Edgar later this month at UFC 240 in Alberta, Canada.