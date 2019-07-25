 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This sh*t has to stop, we just had a fighter die’ – Wilder blasts Whyte over ‘failed’ drugs test

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 10:39
© Getty Images / Dan Istitene | Getty Images / AFP / Al Bello
WBC champion Deontay Wilder has hit out at heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte after the Brit reportedly failed a drugs test, with the US fighter citing the tragic recent death of Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev.

Whyte is alleged to have tested positive for “one or more” banned substances before his unanimous decision victory over Colombia’s Oscar Rivas in London at the weekend, which saw the Brit win the WBC interim title.

After the news emerged, the undefeated Wilder slammed Whyte on social media, fuming that “this sh*t has to stop… we just had a fighter f*cking die in the ring” - referring to the death of Russian boxer Dadashev this week from brain injuries sustained in a bout.  

In a lengthy invective, Wilder labelled Whyte the “donkey of the year” and accused his team of trying to cover up the allegations against him.

“Now here you have a fighter that has been recently reported of taking PED’s
(Performance Enhancements Drugs),” Wilder wrote.

“In fact it was said he had over more than 1 substance in his body. This Fighter has been caught before using PED’s so this is his second attempt. This shit has to stop...

“The bleeding has to stop somewhere. We just had a fighter to f*cking die in the ring because of taking too many blows to the head and you have idiots like @dillianwhyte want to CHEAT just to come up in his career because he’s not good enough to do it alone… 

“I get criticized about saying things like 'Ima kill you' and mean it but without any substance whatsoever in my body, but here you have so many fighters like the likes of Dillian Whyte that flood their body with PED’s just to advance to the next level, while committing an attempt to murder but want to speak against PED users," raged Wilder, who is a mooted future opponent for Whyte.   

Whyte recovered from a ninth-round knockdown to beat Rivas in London. © Getty Images / Dan Istitene

Russian light-welterweight Dadashev, 28, died on Tuesday of the injuries he sustained in an 11th-round TKO defeat to Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias in Maryland last week.

According to reports, Whyte’s team and the British Boxing Board of Control were informed of the positive A Sample test by the UK anti-doping authorities before his fight at the O2 Arena with Rivas, but the BBBC allowed the bout to go ahead.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn responded to the claims by stating that both his fighter and Rivas had been cleared to fight by the British boxing authorities.

Whyte, 31, was banned for two years in 2012 for taking a supplement containing a controlled substance, but insisted he did not knowingly use it.

The allegations against Whyte appear to have broader ramifications elsewhere in the division.

Mexican-American fighter Andy Ruiz Jr – who sensationally beat Anthony Joshua to strip the Brit of his IBF, WBO and WBA titles in New York in June – said he would not face Joshua in the UK for a rematch in light of the claims against Whyte.

