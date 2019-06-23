 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Watch the highlights as Artem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6 (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Jun, 2019 08:46
© Instagram / @RusHammer
Recap the action from the hotly-anticipated bare-knuckle clash between former two-division boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi and ex-UFC fighter Artem Lobov, as "The Russian Hammer" claimed a come-from-behind win.

Malignaggi started the faster and looked to use his boxing in the contest, but Lobov would not be denied, and his relentless pursuit of the American eventually saw the bout swing in his favor as the matchup went into the later rounds.

With Malignaggi nursing a broken hand from the mid-way part of the fight, Lobov poured on the pressure to earn scores of 48-47 on all three of the judges' scorecards and claim victory over the trash-talking American.

It proved that being a world-class boxer isn't always enough in the world of bare-knuckle competition, as Lobov's heart, grit and sheer toughness - as well as his own striking skills - helped carry him to victory in Tampa, Florida.

Recap the best of the action from the fight with the official highlight video below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.

