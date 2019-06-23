Watch the highlights as Artem Lobov defeats Paulie Malignaggi at BKFC 6 (VIDEO)

Recap the action from the hotly-anticipated bare-knuckle clash between former two-division boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi and ex-UFC fighter Artem Lobov, as "The Russian Hammer" claimed a come-from-behind win.

Malignaggi started the faster and looked to use his boxing in the contest, but Lobov would not be denied, and his relentless pursuit of the American eventually saw the bout swing in his favor as the matchup went into the later rounds.

With Malignaggi nursing a broken hand from the mid-way part of the fight, Lobov poured on the pressure to earn scores of 48-47 on all three of the judges' scorecards and claim victory over the trash-talking American.

READ MORE: Artem Lobov stuns Paulie Malignaggi, outpoints rival to win ill-tempered bareknuckle grudge match

It proved that being a world-class boxer isn't always enough in the world of bare-knuckle competition, as Lobov's heart, grit and sheer toughness - as well as his own striking skills - helped carry him to victory in Tampa, Florida.

Recap the best of the action from the fight with the official highlight video below, courtesy of MMA Fighting.