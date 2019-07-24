'An embarrassment!' England HUMILIATED by rampant Ireland just 10 days after Cricket World Cup win

England were humiliatingly bowled out for just 85 runs on their return to test cricket 10 days after winning the World Cup as an Irish side playing only their third ever test match ran riot at Lord's.

Ireland's bowlers began their first test against England on Wednesday morning in storming fashion, ripping through the English top and middle order for barely 50 runs in front of a shocked crowd at Lord's, with Tim Murtagh claiming an impressive five wickets for just 13 runs.

England's World Cup heroes, including Jonny Bairstow, appeared powerless to stem the flow of Ireland's bowling with captain Joe Root trapped leg-before-wicket for just two runs by Irish debutant Mark Adair. Bairstow, meanwhile, was bowled out for a duck for Murtagh's third wicket.

England's humiliation continued with Moen Ali sent packing, also for a duck, with Murtagh becoming the first Irish cricketer to record a five-wicket innings.

With lunch, and some potential respite from the fierce Irish play beckoning, England's collapse was completed as Adair claimed his third wicket, bowling out Olly Stone for 19 runs as an expectant fanbase saw the world's top short-format team tally just 85 runs all out inside the home of English cricket - in just 23.4 overs.

All this negativity ... That’s England’s highest Test score against Ireland ... !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 24, 2019

The manner of the English performance has been lambasted online, with former captain Michael Atherton calling the performance "an embarrassment."

"No other word can describe what we've seen," he told the BBC. "We've seen this so often by England when the ball moves around."

Irish hero Tim Murtagh described the experience as a "dream," saying to Sky Sports: "I'm not quite sure what's happened in the last two hours. It's a dream just to play here in the first place. But to get on the honours board.

"It's a fantastic first session for us. I didn't think I'd be on the away honours board when I first started playing, but I'll take it. I'm over the moon."

There will be major concerns for England as they set temselves for the seemingly sterner test of the Ashes against bitter rivals Australia later this summer.