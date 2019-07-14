World Champions! England win Cricket World Cup after dramatic Super Over against New Zealand

England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time ever after their gripping finale with New Zealand went all the way to a deciding Super Over, with the hosts winning by virtue of scoring more boundaries during the match.

New Zealand batted first and set the mark for England to chase, reaching a score of 241 for eight wickets in their 50 overs.

And as the overs started to tick down for England, it looked as if their chances may have been slipping away. But thanks to an inspired stint at the crease by Ben Stokes, England reached that mark with the very last ball of the innings after a dramatic run chase that saw wickets fall, boundaries hit and a fluke six as a throw towards the stumps hit a diving Stokes' bat and rolled to the boundary for four as he ran for two.

It all set up a dramatic Super Over, with both teams returning to the crease to see which nation could score the most runs in their six-ball stint.

Incredibly, the two teams couldn't be separated again, but thanks to England's superior boundary hitting, they claimed the victory by the slimmest of margins in possibly the most dramatic game of one-day international cricket ever played.

Stokes, who finished on 84 not out, came back for the Super Over with Jos Buttler as the tension at Lord's reached fever pitch. And the pair helped England to 15 runs to set a tough mark for the visitors to surpass.

With the Kiwis knowing they had to beat England's Super Over score, they pushed hard, but were left needing two runs from the final ball of England rookie Jofra Archer's over.

But a superb piece of fielding saw Martin Guptill run out just inches from the crease as England claimed a dramatic victory.