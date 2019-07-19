OUT! - Russia says cricket is 'not a sport', but that could soon change

Despite being watched by around 2.5 billion spectators worldwide, the Russian Sports Ministry has refused to recognize cricket as a sport due to a lack of regional affiliations in the country, although that could soon change.

Cricket mania recently gripped the world as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, as England clinched a dramatic world crown after a nail biting final against New Zealand, winning on a 'Super Over' after the scores were tied in the match.

It seems the summer's cricket love-in hasn't spread as far as Russia, where the country's Sports Ministry has refused to grant sport status to the game.

"This time we didn't fully prepare the documents, there were some technical issues. We need to open more regional affiliations. Right now there are around 20, and we need 48," Moscow Cricket Federation member Aleskandr Sokorin said.

"Over the next year, we plan to open the remaining regional affiliations and again send an application. Right now they haven't recognized us because of this technicality, but next year everything should be fine."

Cricket is officially not a sport, says the Russian government: https://t.co/O7kBdi2lV8 — James Ellingworth (@jellingworth) July 18, 2019

The decision came as a surprise, owing to the fact other peculiar sports such as footgolf, sports yoga, model plane flying, capoeira, darts hold recognition. Also denied recognition as a sport in Russia was Muay Thai, also known as Thai boxing.

Cricket is watched by nearly a third of the world's population but has struggled to expand its fan base past cricket-mad regions such as South Asia, Australasia and the Caribbean, as well as Great Britain.

It was recognized a sport by the International Olympic Committe (IOC) in 2009, having featured in the Games in 1900 and 1904.