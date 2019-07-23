'Let's dance': Budding NBA superstar Zion Williamson signs with Nike’s Jordan Brand

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, 19, has announced he is signing with Nike’s Jordan Brand, ending the commercial pursuit of one of the most sought-after young stars in sport.

Williamson joined the Pelicans as the NBA Draft’s first pick this summer, and is tipped for basketball superstardom.

That meant securing his signature was also a major aim for the blockbuster names in the sportswear world.

Williamson announced to his nearly 4 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday that the race had been won by Jordan Brand, which is owned by Nike and whose founder is basketball legend Michal Jordan.

The message "Kingdom come" accompanied the clip.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said.

"Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

Also on rt.com WATCH: California earthquake rocks Pelicans v Knicks game as Zion Williamson sees debut cut short

Jordan himself said: “Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring."

"He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do."

No financial details of the deal were disclosed, although previous estimates have suggested it would shatter the record for a rookie and could be worth around $100 million.