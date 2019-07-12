Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut face off in Centre Court semi-final

Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic stands one win away from reaching another final as the Serbian tennis ace bids to defend the Wimbledon title for the second time in his illustrious career.

Standing in his way is 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who was expecting to be in Ibiza on his batchelor party this weekend, but has had to put those plans on hold after an expected run that has seen him surge through the pack to reach the final four of tennis's most famous tournament.

Bautista Agut has dropped just one set on his run through to the semi-finals - against Guido Pella in the quarter-finals - but will head into today's semi-final with Djokovic with the knowledge that he already has two wins over the Serbian superstar on the ATP tour this year.

Djokovic, meanwhile, looked at his very best as he defeated Belgium's David Goffin in straight sets in the quarter-finals to book his place in his ninth Wimbledon semi.

The Serbian holds the head-to-head advantage over the Spaniard, having won seven of their 10 previous meetings.

If he can make it eight on Centre Court today, he'll find himself just one win away from his fifth Wimbledon singles crown.

WHAT TIME DOES DJOKOVIC VS BAUTISTA AGUT START?

The pair are set to get underway on Centre Court at 1:00pm UK time, with live coverage on the BBC in the UK and ESPN in the U.S.