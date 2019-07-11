Wimbledon 2019: Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep face off for a place in the women's final

It's Ukraine versus Romania in the first women's tennis semi-final at Wimbledon as Elina Svitolina takes on Simona Halep on Centre Court with a place in this weekend's final up for grabs. RT Sport takes a closer look.

Number-eight-ranked Svitolina has already surpassed her best-ever Grand Slam performance by reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

The 24-year-old was knocked out in the first round last year, but has surged through the competition this time around to become the first Ukrainian to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament.

Svitolina in outstanding form so far, having dropped just one set in the tournament, and will head into today's semi-final with former world number one Halep with the knowledge that she can defeat her - she's done so four times already in her career.

Halep, meanwhile, had to overcome an early wobble in the second round to defeat fellow Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu, but since then has looked in imperious form as she has blown through the opposition with relative ease.

And even when she found herself surprisingly 4-1 down in the opening set of her quarter-final clash with unseeded Zhang Shuai, she recovered quickly and dispatched the Chinese starlet in straight sets to book her place in the final four.

The pair have met seven times on the tour, with Svitolina holding a 4-3 advantage, but the pair have never met on grass.

WHAT TIME DOES SVITOLINA VS HALEP START?

The pair are set to get underway on Centre Court at 1:00pm UK time, with live coverage on the BBC in the UK and ESPN in the U.S.