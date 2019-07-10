Wimbledon 2019: Rafa Nadal breezes past Sam Querrey to set up semi-final showdown with Roger Federer

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal continued his imperious form as he blew past American Sam Querrey in straight sets, claiming the win with scores of 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to catapult himself into the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Nadal will take on old rival Roger Federer in the final four after the Swiss star defeated Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 in his quarter-final match earlier in the evening.

"He's been in phenomenal form"



Nadal faced a tough test early on against big-serving Querrey, whose first serves were topping the 130 miles per hour mark. But the Spaniard held his nerve in a tight opening set before breaking Querrey late to secure the first set.

Querrey's serve remained a constant threat throughout the game, with the American registering an incredible 22 aces during the match.

But despite that remarkable stat, Querrey was unable to win a single set as Nadal proved just too good from the baseline.

After securing the opening set 7-5, Nadal settled into his work and reeled off the second and third sets with relative ease, winning them both 6-2 to secure his semi-final spot with Federer.

A 7th #Wimbledon semi-final. A 32nd Grand Slam semi-final.



