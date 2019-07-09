Wimbledon women's final four: History-makers, surprise stars – and some familiar faces
NO KONT-IUATION FOR HOME HOPES
The quest for a home winner of Wimbledon has been postponed for another year at least after Johanna Konta was defeated in straight sets (7-6, 6-1) by unseeded Czech player Barbora Strycova in Tuesday's quarterfinal in front of an expectant, but ultimately disappointed, Center Court.
Worth the wait... 🙌#Wimbledon | @BaraStrycovapic.twitter.com/MHTFBPUy3R— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2019
Konta displayed the verve which guided her to the tournament's final eight in the first set before losing a tie-break, but in the second the Brit's challenge disintegrated as she saw her serve repeatedly broken.
SERENA SURVIVES SCARE
Serena Williams survived a scare against fellow American Alison Riske as she dropped the second set but an impressive tally of 19 aces to 1 eventually told to hand the seven-time Wimbledon winner a chance at an eighth singles trophy at the All England Club when she faces Strycova in Thursday's semi-final.Also on rt.com Wimbledon: 'Pumped' Serena Williams battles past compatriot Riske into semis
SVITOLINA MAKES HISTORY
Williams will be joined in the semi-finals by Elina Svitolina who got past Karolina Muchova in a close affair on Court One which was edged by the Ukrainian (7-5, 6-4).
In the process, Svitolina became the first Ukrainian women ever to reach a Grand Slam final.
First Ukrainian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final 🇺🇦#Wimbledon | @ElinaSvitolinapic.twitter.com/Ib9tfiqs6A— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2019
SIMONA STEERS PAST ZHANG
The top seeded women's player remaining is also through as seventh-seeded Simona Halep defeated China's Zhang Shuai (7-6, 6-1).
A semi-finalist once again…@Simona_Halep defeats a spirited Shuai Zhang 7-6(4), 6-1 to make the #Wimbledon final four for the first time since 2014 pic.twitter.com/IVGkZ9Njxl— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2019
Halep and Svitlona will also duel in two days' time to determine one half of the Wimbledon 2019 ladies’ final.
WOMEN'S SEMIFINAL LINE-UP
The #Wimbledon ladies' semi-final line-up— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2019
🇺🇸 Serena Williams vs Barbora Strycova 🇨🇿
🇺🇦 Elina Svitolina vs Simona Halep 🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/IeeVLVORku