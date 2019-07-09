 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wimbledon: 'Pumped' Serena Williams battles past compatriot Riske into semis

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 14:38
© AFP / Adrian Dennis
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is into the Wimbledon semifinals after battling past fellow American Alison Riske in three sets.

Williams, seeded 11th, beat Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Centre Court to set up a last four meeting with either Czech star Barbora Strycova or Johanna Konta of the UK.

Riske had stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty in the last round, and pushed Williams all the way before the 23-time Grand Slam winner’s power ultimately told.  

Williams, 37, said afterwards that the win was "really satisfying" and that she was "pumped."

"I wouldn't have won that match a couple of weeks ago. I'm glad I was able to come through. She was honestly playing amazing, she beat so many great players," Williams said. 

The US star will be back on court later on Tuesday when she teams up with local hero Andy Murray in the second round of the mixed doubles. 

