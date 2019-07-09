Causing a racket: Serena Williams fined $10k for Wimbledon court damage

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 (£7,992) after damaging a Wimbledon court during training ahead of the tournament the All England Club.

Williams, 37, threw her racket during a pre-tournament practice session on one of the outer courts, damaging the grass.

The US star was handed a similar fine back in 2016 when she repeatedly hit her racket on court duruing a match against Christina McHale.

On Monday, the 23-time Grand Slam winner progressed to the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.

She next faces unseeded countrywoman Alison Riske, who stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Among the men’s stars, fines have been dished out to Italian Fabio Fognini, who was sanctioned to the tune of $3,000 (£2,397) for his outburst during his third-round defeat to America’s Tennys Sandgren.

The world number 10 raged at his match being moved to another court, and shouted that “a bomb should explode” at Wimbledon.

Austalian Nick Kyrgios was fined twice, once for $3,000 (£2,397) for unsportsmanlike conduct in the first round and for the second time for $5,000 (£3,996) for hitting Spanish legend Rafael Nadal with a searing forehand in their second-round match.

Fellow Austrailian Bernard Tomic was hit with the biggest fine at this year's tournament, losing his full prize money of $56,100 (£45,000) for not meeting the "required professional standard" during his defeat by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round.