Wimbledon: Federer floats into quarters alongside Nadal and Djokovic as blockbuster showdowns loom

Roger Federer glided into the Wimbledon quarterfinals as he outclassed Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini, with the Swiss legend joining fellow tennis big guns Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the last eight.

Eight-time winner Federer, seeded second, swept aside Berrettini in straight sets on Centre Court, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a lopsided last 16 encounter.

It was a chastening experience for 23-year-old Berrettini, seeded 17th, but at least it was one that was over in brutally fast fashion.

Fed Express 🚂



In 74 minutes, @rogerfederer cruises through to his 17th #Wimbledon quarter-final after beating Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Federer, 37, will now face either Kei Nishikori of Japan, seeded eighth, or Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin in the quarterfinal.

The Swiss is bidding for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title, and remains on course for a semifinal showdown with great rival Rafael Nadal.

NADAL SMASHES SOUSA

The Spaniard was equally untroubled in his last 16 match on ‘Manic Monday’ at SW19, defeating Portugal’s Joao Sousa in straight sets.

Two-time tournament winner Nadal, seeded third, eased past his rival 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Is 2019 the year @RafaelNadal wins his third #Wimbledon title?



The Spaniard cruises through to his seventh quarter-final at The Championships with an impressive victory over Joao Sousa

In the quarterfinal, 18-time Grand Slam champion Nadal will face US world number 69 Sam Querrey, who beat countryman Tennys Sandgren in four sets on Monday.

TOP-RANKED DJOKOVIC LOOKING STRONG

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic also breezed into the quarterfinals on Monday as he defeated Ugo Humbert in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 at the All England Club.

@DjokerNole continues to impress, defeating Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to progress to his 11th #Wimbledon quarter-final

Djokovic, a four-time Wimbledon winner and once again top seed in 2019, set an early, unrelenting pace which Humbert couldn't match, despite pre-match worries as to the 21-year-old Frenchman's power.

Djokovic, who didn't face a break point in the entire match, moves into his 11th Wimbledon quarterfinal and will next come up against Belgian 21st seed David Goffin.

Goffin overcame Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in four sets on Monday.