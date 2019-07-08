‘Just the beginning’: Halep ends Gauff’s Wimbledon fairy tale, but big things beckon for 15yo star

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff's fairytale Wimbledon run came to an end as she was knocked out by seventh seed Simona Halep in straight sets in the fourth round on Monday, but big things beckon for the US teen tennis sensation.

The match against Romanian former world number one Halep proved a step too far for 15-year-old Gauff, who battled throughout but eventually went down in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 on Court One at the All England Club.

She also appears to have struggled physically on court, requiring a doctor in the second set.

While her dream run came to an end, Gauff will reflect on the spectacular way she announced herself on the world stage.

A step too far for Coco Gauff - but what a memorable ride it's been. Simona Halep ends the 15-year-old's run to move into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

She became the youngest player to emerge through qualifying for Wimbledon in the Open Era, then proceeding to knock out her idol - legendary five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams - in straight sets in the very first round.

Venus' younger sister Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, has already said she is a "big fan" of countrywoman Gauff, while after she bowed out on Monday praise came in from greats of the sport on social media.

Billie Jean King: "Your journey is far from over, @CocoGauff. Looking forward to watching your future successes on the court and off."

Halep continues her way to the quarterfinal, where she will face China's Zhang Shuai, currently ranked number 50, who stunned former world number one Caroline Wozniacki earlier in the tournament.