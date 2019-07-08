 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Just the beginning’: Halep ends Gauff’s Wimbledon fairy tale, but big things beckon for 15yo star

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 15:57
Get short URL
‘Just the beginning’: Halep ends Gauff’s Wimbledon fairy tale, but big things beckon for 15yo star
Getty Images / Shi Tang
Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff's fairytale Wimbledon run came to an end as she was knocked out by seventh seed Simona Halep in straight sets in the fourth round on Monday, but big things beckon for the US teen tennis sensation.

The match against Romanian former world number one Halep proved a step too far for 15-year-old Gauff, who battled throughout but eventually went down in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 on Court One at the All England Club.

She also appears to have struggled physically on court, requiring a doctor in the second set. 

While her dream run came to an end, Gauff will reflect on the spectacular way she announced herself on the world stage.

She became the youngest player to emerge through qualifying for Wimbledon in the Open Era, then proceeding to knock out her idol - legendary five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams - in straight sets in the very first round.

Also on rt.com Wimbledon 2019: Who is teenage tennis prodigy Cori 'Coco' Gauff?

Venus' younger sister Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, has already said she is a "big fan" of countrywoman Gauff, while after she bowed out on Monday praise came in from greats of the sport on social media.

Halep continues her way to the quarterfinal, where she will face China's Zhang Shuai, currently ranked number 50, who stunned former world number one Caroline Wozniacki earlier in the tournament.

Also on rt.com ‘I think she's on a different level’: Serena says she’s ‘big fan’ of 15yo sensation Coco Gauff

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies