‘I think she's on a different level’: Serena says she’s ‘big fan’ of 15yo sensation Coco Gauff

US tennis star and seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams says she’s a "big fan" of 15-year old qualifier Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, claiming the youngster is "on a different level" and "knows what to do" on the court.

Gauff became a sensation of this year’s tournament as she emerged from qualifying to be drawn against American legend and five-time Wimbledon champ Venus Williams, the older sister of Serena.

Gauff, previously ranked 313 in the world, impressed the crowd by knocking out Williams in straight sets, then continuing her way through the tournament by defeating Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia also in straight sets in round two, and then beating Polona Hercog of Slovenia in three sets in the Round of 32.

"I think she's doing everything great," Serena said, according to WTA Tennis. "Big fan actually. I am so excited for her. Love her family. I just couldn't feel more proud.

Williams stopped short of giving Gauff claimed that she doubts that the youngster currently does not need her advice.

"I would be wrong to step in right now and give her advice. I think she's doing great," she said.

Serena also compared Gauff to herself at the same age, praising Gauff for knowing “what to do” on the court and saying she is “on a different level”.

"I think there are some 15-year-olds, like me, who wouldn't know what to do at Wimbledon. Then you have a 15-year-old like Coco who knows what to do. It really depends,” the 37-year-old said.

"I think she's definitely on a different level, so I think she's totally capable and ready, to be honest. I just think it just depends. Not every 15-year-old is the same."

Gauff will face Romanian Simona Halep currently ranked no. 7 in the world in Round of 16 later on Monday.