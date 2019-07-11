Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams looks to move one step closer to 24th Grand Slam

Women's tennis superstar Serena Williams bids to secure her place in the final at Wimbledon 2019 with victory over unranked Czech Barbora Strycova. RT Sport looks ahead to their semi-final clash.

Williams is bidding to secure a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title - and an eighth Wimbledon singles title - this year, and stands one win away from a place in the final, and potentially her first Grand Slam victory as a mother.

The 10th-ranked American has had to fight through the draw from a lower ranking, due to her absence from the calendar to have her first child. And it's been far from plain sailing as she's had to battle against stubborn opposition, as well as deal with a niggling knee injury, en route to Thursday's semi-final round.

Standing in her way is world number 54 Czech Strycova, who has never been ranked higher than 16th in the world and is in uncharted territory in the semi-finals of Wimbledon - she's never ventured past the third round previously.

But the Czech's performances on court in London have impressed as, like Williams, she has dropped just one set on her journey to the semi-finals. The unseeded 33-year-old has also eliminated four seeded players along the way, knocking out Lesia Tsurenko, Kiki Bertens, Elise Mertens and Johanna Konta.

But now she faces the toughest test of her career against Williams, who she has faced three times before - all at Grand Slam tournaments - without winning a single set.

WHAT TIME DOES WILLIAMS VS STRYCOVA START?

The pair are set to get underway on Centre Court at 2:15pm UK time, with live coverage on the BBC in the UK and ESPN in the U.S. However, the start time could be pushed back depending on what happens in the first semi-final.