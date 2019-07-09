‘We don’t want to go’: World Cup hero Rapinoe doubles down on Trump White House snub

The victorious US women's soccer team will turn down any invitation to visit the White House, according to co-captain Megan Rapinoe, though she says they will take up an offer from Senate Democrats to visit Congress.

Rapinoe, a prominent figure during the recent women's World Cup for her performances on the pitch as well as a series of outspoken comments, repeated statements that emerged during the tournament in which she said that neither she nor her teammates have any interest in being invited to visit Trump at the White House.

It is customary in US sports for successful teams to be granted an audience with the president, though this appears to have changed during the Trump administration as several high-profile stars have refused to entertain the idea of visiting the head of state.

"We don't want to go to the White House, so I figure that’s why the invitation hasn’t come," Rapinoe said to the media as the team landed in the US after defeating the Netherlands in the final.

"Maybe he sent it by mail and it’s just sort of, slow to get here."

However, Rapinoe offered a much more favorable response to a similar invitation from the Senate Minority Leader and fellow outspoken Trump critic, Chuck Schumer, telling him: "We're very happy to accept your invitation to come."

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, said that she had invited the team to the Capitol after heeding calls from "both sides of the aisle."

Rapinoe had previously stated that she was "not going to the f***ing White House" if the US won the World Cup, a statement which provoked ire from the president.

"Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her [and] the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!" Trump tweeted.

Trump appeared unwilling to delve into the subject when pressed by the media, saying that his administration hasn't "really thought about it" and "we'll look at that".