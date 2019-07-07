WATCH: ‘F*ck Trump’ chant breaks out during live Fox News Women’s World Cup broadcast

There were colorful scenes – and colorful language – amid the celebrations of America’s Women’s World Cup victory, as Fox News found out when they attempted a live broadcast from a bar in Lyon.

The US women’s team wrapped up a fourth world title by beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final, capping a dominant display by the defending champions throughout the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe – later named player of the tournament – opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 61 minutes, while Rose Lavelle added a second with a fine finish eight minutes later.

Attempting to capture the celebratory mood in Lyon, where the final was being held, Fox News went live to a broadcast with Greg Palkot at a bar packed with fans soon after the final whistle.

But in a twist, no sooner had Palkot begun than chants of “f*ck Trump” were started by fans in the background.

lmao @FoxNews just went live from a bar in France after the #USWNT win and people started shouting "Fuck Trump" on air😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EFstJx43BV — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) July 7, 2019

The broadcaster valiantly carried on with the transmission, although evidently put off his stride by the unexpected interference on what is the US president's favorite network.

Donald Trump has been at the center of scandal during the Women’s World Cup in France, with star player Rapinoe saying that the team would not go to the “f*cking White House,” should they be invited.

Trump hit back by saying that Rapinoe should "respect the flag" and that the team should first deliver on the pitch – which they have duly done – but that he would extend them the courtesy of a visit whatever the outcome.

After the US win on Sunday, plaudits poured in from figures across the country, including Trump, who tweeted his congratulations, saying America was "proud of you all."