'He needs to have more respect': Brazil boss Tite slams Messi's claims that Copa America was rigged

Tite, coach of the Copa America-winning Brazil team, says that Lionel Messi needs to "have more respect" after the Argentina star claimed that the tournament was fixed for Brazil to win.

Messi was shown a red card after a brief clash with Chile's Gary Medel in the third-place play-off on Saturday, and even though his team would ultimately claim a 2-1 victory, the Barcelona ace couldn't keep a lid on his frustration after the final whistle.

The Argentina captain railed against what he sees as favoritism towards hosts Brazil from Copa America officials, as well as an overly-robust standard of refereeing against his own team which culminated in the first red card that Messi has been shown in 14 years.

"We don't have to be part of this corruption," Messi said after the match. "They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament. Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit. I think the cup is fixed for Brazil."

Messi's comments clearly drew the ire of Brazil boss Tite, who said after Sunday's final: "The one I treated as extraordinary, as extraterrestrial [Messi], needs to have more respect and accept when he is beaten.

"We were harmed [by referees] in several games. We played fair against Argentina the whole time [in the semi-final]. I am being honest. He put huge pressure [on] because of his reputation."

Hosts Brazil had beaten Argentina 2-0 in the semifinal, on the way to claiming their ninth Copa America title with a 3-1 win over Peru in Sunday's final at the Maracana.

Tite did at least agree with Messi's claim that he had been harshly sent off in the game against Chile, where he clashed with opposition skipper Gary Medel.

"He [Messi] was expelled in an unfair way. It was Medel,' Tite said. "For him, it was a yellow card, at max."