Messi could face TWO-YEAR BAN over Copa America ‘corruption’ comments

Lionel Messi could face an international ban of up to two years after branding the Copa America “corrupt” following his red card in Argentina’s third-place play-off against Chile at the weekend.

Messi was sent off for just the second time in his career as Argentina beat Chile 2-1, and later launched a scathing invective against organizers and officials at the tournament, claiming the competition was “set up” so that hosts Brazil would win.

"There is no doubt, the whole thing is set up for Brazil. I hope the VAR and referees don't play any part in the final and that Peru can compete but it looks tough to me.

"I did not want to be part of this corruption, we shouldn't have to be part of this disrepect we suffered during the Copa America,” the Barcelona star fumed.

"I always tell the truth and I'm honest, that is what keeps me calm, if what I say has repercussions that is not my business.”

He raged against the straight red card he received for a confrontation with Chile skipper Gary Medel, which most observers deemed unduly harsh.

Messi also suggested it may have been punishment for earlier comments he had made criticizing the tournament, where Argentina suffered a semi-final defeat at the hands of Brazil.

"I think that what happened is because of what I said [against Brazil].

"What I said last time perhaps came back to haunt me. With a yellow card that was the end of it."

CONMEBOL later condemned the accusations, issuing a statement saying the claims "represent a lack of respect to the competition.”

And under the organization’s rules, it can apply a ban of up to two years for anyone “insulting in any means or manner CONMEBOL, its institutions or personnel.”

Such a potential sanction, although admittedly unlikely in the case of one of the sport’s biggest stars, would mean Messi misses qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as the Copa America being held in Argentina and Colombia next year.

Messi refused to attend the medal ceremony after the victory against Chile, as his search for a major silverware on the international stage continued.

Argentina are without a senior title since 1993 – when they last won the Copa America – and Messi has lost in four finals with the team.

Brazil won the Copa America on Sunday night, beating Peru 3-1 thanks to goals from Everton, Gabriel Jesus – who was later sent off – and a controversial late penalty from Richarlison.