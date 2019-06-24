‘What the hell is that?’ Fans fume at Barca’s ‘cake’ tweet for Lionel Messi’s birthday

A Barcelona FC Twitter post, dedicated to Lionel Messi’s 32nd birthday, has caused a stir on social media with many users insisting that a lopsided, symbol-based cake was not the best way to congratulate the football legend.

On Monday, Barcelona published a birthday message to Messi, who turned 32, in the form of a cake made up of keyboard symbols.

Along with numerous birthdays wishes which flooded Barca’s Twitter page there were also sarcastic remarks ridiculing the Catalan club’s birthday wishes.

“Make a better tweet lads” one person wrote under the ‘digital’ birthday cake.

“That cake looks like s**t,” another comment read.

Some users couldn’t understand what the unsophisticated scribbles were meant to be, claiming that the drawing didn’t look like a cake.

“Is this supposed to be a cake or something?” one user asked.

“What the hell is that thing at the top supposed to mean?” another commentator added.

Another chimed in to say: “This is not even a fake cake.”

Messi who is widely considered to be one of the world’s greatest players has won five ballon d’ors. He was also one step from winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when Argentina were beaten by Germany in the final of the prestigious football event.