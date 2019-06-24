 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘What the hell is that?’ Fans fume at Barca’s ‘cake’ tweet for Lionel Messi’s birthday

Published time: 24 Jun, 2019 14:03 Edited time: 24 Jun, 2019 14:16
Get short URL
‘What the hell is that?’ Fans fume at Barca’s ‘cake’ tweet for Lionel Messi’s birthday
Lionel Messi © Global Look Press / Atsushi Tokumaru
A Barcelona FC Twitter post, dedicated to Lionel Messi’s 32nd birthday, has caused a stir on social media with many users insisting that a lopsided, symbol-based cake was not the best way to congratulate the football legend.

On Monday, Barcelona published a birthday message to Messi, who turned 32, in the form of a cake made up of keyboard symbols.

READ MORE: Whether it’s fair or not, Messi is forever stuck in Maradona’s shadow

Along with numerous birthdays wishes which flooded Barca’s Twitter page there were also sarcastic remarks ridiculing the Catalan club’s birthday wishes.

Make a better tweet lads” one person wrote under the ‘digital’ birthday cake.

That cake looks like s**t,” another comment read.

Some users couldn’t understand what the unsophisticated scribbles were meant to be, claiming that the drawing didn’t look like a cake.

Is this supposed to be a cake or something?” one user asked. 

What the hell is that thing at the top supposed to mean?” another commentator added.

Another chimed in to say: “This is not even a fake cake.”

Messi who is widely considered to be one of the world’s greatest players has won five ballon d’ors. He was also one step from winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when Argentina were beaten by Germany in the final of the prestigious football event.

Also on rt.com Lionel Messi turns 32: But are his best moments already behind him?

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies