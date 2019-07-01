'What's up with Naomi Osaka?' Fans in shock as Japanese star dumped out in Wimbledon opening round

World number two Naomi Osaka's shocking first-round exit from Wimbledon is down to a variety of reasons, according to social media denizens, from her recent split with her coach to perceived 'attitude problems'.

When it rains, it pours for Naomi Osaka. After winning successive Grand Slams with the US and Australian Opens in late 2018 and early 2019, the 21-year old Japanese has now suffered an early exit in her next two.

Barely two weeks ago Osaka was eliminated from the French Open in the third round by Katerina Siniakova in an upset, but it appears that the gremlins impeding her game are still hard at work after she was once again unable to shake the cobwebs loose in her straight sets loss to the unseeded Yulia Putintseva in her opening match at SW19 on Monday.

Despite not being a grass court specialist, Osaka had been tipped to bounce back to form in this year's Wimbledon Championship; instead, her anaemic showing will once again lead to questions as to her decision to fire German coach Sascha Bajin in February, just after he had helped guide her to those two Grand Slam victories.

Osaka has also commented on the "stress and pressure" she has been forced to deal with following her success, but whether or not that is the reason for the decline, or even if there is a decline, remains to be seen - but social media has been quick to offer some suggestions.

🇯🇵 Naomi Osaka's last 4 Grand Slams



🏆 Winner

🏆 Winner

🤦‍♀️ 3rd round

😫 1st round



🤷‍♀️ All or nothing#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/USl9Naisor — Unibet (@unibet) July 1, 2019

What's up with Naomi Osaka tho since she won the grandslam and fired her coach things have not been the same for her — . (@TundeeO) July 1, 2019

"The biggest win of her career" 👏@PutintsevaYulia upsets world No.2 Naomi Osaka 7-6(4), 6-2 on Centre Court to book her second round spot #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/PQQYpFsQqu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019

Q. How do you go about sort of restoring your confidence after this? What do you do over the next few days to pick yourself up? Who helps you do that?



NAOMI OSAKA: I don't know. There are answers to questions that you guys ask that I still haven't figured out yet.#Wimbledon — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 1, 2019

Loving it. This Wimbledon is serving humble pies to the arrogant young generation.

Naomi Osaka, tsistipas, zverev.

Hope these results tone down their attitude problems. Teach them to be humble. #Wimbledon#tennis — Susmit Kundu (@Eskay_17) July 1, 2019