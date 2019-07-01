 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'What's up with Naomi Osaka?' Fans in shock as Japanese star dumped out in Wimbledon opening round

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 18:10 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 18:11
'What's up with Naomi Osaka?' Fans in shock as Japanese star dumped out in Wimbledon opening round
AFP / Adrian Dennis
World number two Naomi Osaka's shocking first-round exit from Wimbledon is down to a variety of reasons, according to social media denizens, from her recent split with her coach to perceived 'attitude problems'.

When it rains, it pours for Naomi Osaka. After winning successive Grand Slams with the US and Australian Opens in late 2018 and early 2019, the 21-year old Japanese has now suffered an early exit in her next two.

Barely two weeks ago Osaka was eliminated from the French Open in the third round by Katerina Siniakova in an upset, but it appears that the gremlins impeding her game are still hard at work after she was once again unable to shake the cobwebs loose in her straight sets loss to the unseeded Yulia Putintseva in her opening match at SW19 on Monday. 

Despite not being a grass court specialist, Osaka had been tipped to bounce back to form in this year's Wimbledon Championship; instead, her anaemic showing will once again lead to questions as to her decision to fire German coach Sascha Bajin in February, just after he had helped guide her to those two Grand Slam victories. 

Osaka has also commented on the "stress and pressure" she has been forced to deal with following her success, but whether or not that is the reason for the decline, or even if there is a decline, remains to be seen - but social media has been quick to offer some suggestions.

