Osaka out! Japanese star falls at first hurdle as she loses to Putintseva at Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka fell to a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon as the number two seed lost in straight sets to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Second seed Osaka went down 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to world number 39 Putintseva in front of a shocked Centre Court on the first day of action at the All England Club.

Osaka, 21, is not a renowned grass court specialist and lost to the same opponent in the Birmingham Classic less than two weeks ago.

Moscow-born Putintseva, 24, booked her spot in the second round as Osaka frequently looked frustrated and ill at ease during the match.

"The biggest win of her career" 👏@PutintsevaYulia upsets world No.2 Naomi Osaka 7-6(4), 6-2 on Centre Court to book her second round spot #Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/PQQYpFsQqu — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2019

Osaka has struggled for form since clinching back-to-back Grand Slams at the US Open and Australian Open. She reached the round of 32 at Roland-Garros, and went into Wimbledon having been displaced at the top of the women's rankings by Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

With her win, Putintseva sets up a second-round clash with Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.