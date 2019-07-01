 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Osaka out! Japanese star falls at first hurdle as she loses to Putintseva at Wimbledon

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 16:14 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 16:25
AFP / Arian Dennis
Naomi Osaka fell to a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon as the number two seed lost in straight sets to Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Second seed Osaka went down 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 to world number 39 Putintseva in front of a shocked Centre Court on the first day of action at the All England Club.

Osaka, 21, is not a renowned grass court specialist and lost to the same opponent in the Birmingham Classic less than two weeks ago.

Moscow-born Putintseva, 24, booked her spot in the second round as Osaka frequently looked frustrated and ill at ease during the match.

Osaka has struggled for form since clinching back-to-back Grand Slams at the US Open and Australian Open. She reached the round of 32 at Roland-Garros, and went into Wimbledon having been displaced at the top of the women's rankings by Australia's Ashleigh Barty.  

With her win, Putintseva sets up a second-round clash with Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

