'Gut punch': NBA star Kevin Durant opts for big bucks Brooklyn Nets deal over city rivals NY Knicks

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant will join fellow new signing Kyrie Irving in a new-look Brooklyn Nets side next season as the former Golden State Warrior inks a mammoth deal with the New York team.

The 30-year-old will join up with his new side when the free agency period ends on July 6 after signing a reported four-year deal worth an incredible $164 million. The deal places Durant in esteemed company as one of the sport's highest paid players and comes as blow to another New York staple, as city rivals the New York Knicks had targeted both Durant and Irving in free agency.

The deal was announced by Durant's sports-business enterprise 'The Boardroom' on social media late on Sunday, revealing Durant's location for the start of next season.

"Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free agent moratorium period ends on 6 July," the brief statement said.

The Nets' signing Durant can be seen as a risky move. The small forward, who turns 31 in September, endured a stop-start, injury-plagued season for the Golden State Warriors, only playing a cameo role in the team's NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors last month.

Also on rt.com ‘NBA, I’m coming’: Khabib posts clip of himself draining 3-pointer after Joe Rogan basketball jibes

His return was marred by an injury to his achilles which reports suggest could severely restrict his playing time for the entirety of next season. Durant averaged 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in each regular season game during his three-year stint in California.

Despite his injury, Durant's deal comes as a big blow to the Knicks who had hoped to add at least one of Durant or Irving to their roster. They also missed out on generational talent Zion Williamson in the recent NBA Draft lottery.

James Dolan: the Knicks aren't prepared to offer you the max, KD



Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/XeJxPYe0jL — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 30, 2019

The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury, league sources tell me and @wojespn. Knicks officials are in Los Angeles tonight, meeting with free agents such as Julius Randle. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2019

Knicks: We don’t feel comfortable giving Kevin Durant the Max



*Knicks sign 3 power forwards for a combined $114 Million*pic.twitter.com/SbrAKc8Y2P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 1, 2019