‘NBA, I’m coming’: Khabib posts clip of himself draining 3-pointer after Joe Rogan basketball jibes

Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov is not a man to mess with when it comes to his basketball abilities, posting a clip of himself sinking a three-pointer (while traveling) in response to questions over his on-court skills.

Nurmagomedov’s basketball prowess was recently the topic of discussion on the popular podcast hosted by MMA analyst Joe Rogan, who discussed the famed ‘Dagestani basketball’ alongside filmmaker Will Harris.

Harris has traveled to Dagestan to witness first-hand the weird and wonderful iteration of the sport, which combines basketball with elements of rugby and MMA such as takedowns.

Commenting on a clip of Nurmagomedov and his teammates on court, Rogan is heard marveling at the madness of it, at one point exclaiming “what the f*ck am I looking at?”

“That is so ridiculous! That is hilarious,” he adds, although the pair also praise the intensity of the training.

The playful jibes at Khabib’s expense made their way to the UFC lightweight champ, who posted a defiant Instagram clip of himself sinking a three-pointer in training.

“@joerogan did you say bad about my basketball on your podcast?” Nurmagomedov joked in the caption.

“@willharrisproductions explain to him. @nba I’m coming,” the undefeated fighter added.

As observers were quick to point out, Nurmagomedov was guilty of traveling before making the shot – although in the no-holds-barred world of Dagestani basketball, pretty much anything goes.

Away from the court, Nurmagomedov is no doubt getting plenty of sparring practice as he prepares for his September return against interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.