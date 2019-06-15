'One of the craziest punches': Juan Archuleta scores huge one-punch KO at Bellator 222

Bantamweight MMA contender Juan "The Spaniard" Archuleta extended his incredible winning streak to 18 consecutive fights with a stunning one-punch knockout of former Bellator champion Eduardo Dantas at Madison Square Garden.

Archuleta, who captured titles in multiple weight classes in American regional promotion King Of The Cage, has been a revelation since joining Bellator MMA.

And the man known as "The Spaniard" delivered another eye-catching performance as he starched former Bellator bantamweight champ Dantas with a huge right hand with just one second remaining in the second round.

The shot, a picture-perfect right hook, connected flush on Dantas's chin, sending him crashing to the canvas as an appreciative New York crowd roared their approval.

Fight analyst Robin Black broke down the knockout and called the fight-ending strike "One of the craziest punches you're ever gonna see."

"That is a thing of beauty," said Black, who dubbed Archuleta as "one of the most talented fighters on Planet Earth."

Archuleta's victory could well see him thrust into a title fight against another of the night's big winners. Japanese ace and Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi added a second belt to his collection as he defeated Darrion Caldwell to become the bantamweight champion for both Rizin and Bellator.

And with Archuleta making a spectacular statement earlier in the night, don't be surprised if we see Horiguchi and Archuleta facing off - either in the Bellator cage or the Rizin ring - later this year.