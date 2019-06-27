'He gave his sweaty jersey & went away’' Fernando Ricksen’s wife unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo

Veronika Ricksen, wife of former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen, has said that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t offer help to her family after personally meeting her terminally ill husband.

In an interview given to the Russian Match TV website Veronika explained the ordeal her family is going through, adding that they don’t get much help from world-famous players.

READ MORE: Heartbreaking surprise: Footballer Ricksen throws birthday party for daughter from hospice bed

"Once we met with Cristiano Ronaldo, so what? I can’t say I wasn’t much thrilled about the meeting," she said.

"Bella (Ricksen's daughter) wanted to see a man whom she, together with her father, watched playing football on TV. Fernando promised her to arrange a meeting with him and he kept his promise. We went to Madrid to see him (Ronaldo)."

Isabella dream comes true 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/YvJdISRVVp — Veronika Ricksen (@RicksenVeronika) October 18, 2016

When asked whether the renowned football star stepped forward to offer any help after learning the sad story of Ricksen, Veronika said that Juventus striker confined himself to taking a picture and giving "a sweaty jersey" as a present.

"He gave his sweaty jersey to our daughter. Took it off right after the game, gave it to Bella and went away. This old man from FIFA [believed to be Sepp Blatter], I don’t remember his name, he promised to create a charity foundation to help Fernando, but in fact he didn’t do anything," Veronika added.

The woman also recalled an episode when they went to the Netherlands to meet Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, who didn’t show up at a football-themed event, despite personally inviting Ricksen.

Also on rt.com ‘I have no intention to make it my final day’: Fernando Ricksen says he's not considering euthanasia

Ricksen is currently being cared for at St Andrew’s Hospice in Airdrie in Scotland as he battles incurable motor neurone disease.