Ex-UEFA President Platini in custody amid probe into awarding 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar – reports

Football legend and former UEFA boss Michel Platini has been detained in France amid a probe into the awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar, multiple reports say.

Platini was detained on Tuesday morning inside the office of the anti-corruption police in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, French news site Mediapart wrote.

According to the publication, the move was part of an ongoing corruption investigation into the bidding process to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 2010, the event was awarded to Qatar.

France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office launched a bribery probe into the case in 2016. Platini was originally summoned to testify as a witness in the case, Le Monde reported, citing sources.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW