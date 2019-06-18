 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-UEFA President Platini in custody amid probe into awarding 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar – reports

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 08:30 Edited time: 18 Jun, 2019 08:58
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS.com/Dubourg
Football legend and former UEFA boss Michel Platini has been detained in France amid a probe into the awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar, multiple reports say.

Platini was detained on Tuesday morning inside the office of the anti-corruption police in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, French news site Mediapart wrote.

According to the publication, the move was part of an ongoing corruption investigation into the bidding process to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In 2010, the event was awarded to Qatar.

France’s National Financial Prosecutor’s Office launched a bribery probe into the case in 2016. Platini was originally summoned to testify as a witness in the case, Le Monde reported, citing sources.

