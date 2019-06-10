UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov details 'complicated' contract negotiations (VIDEO)

Khabib Nurmagomedov's new multi-fight deal with the UFC has the 'best conditions, contracts and agreements that have ever been concluded with the UFC', according to the fighter in an interview on his personal YouTube channel.

Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz stated upon agreeing terms for the new contract that it would be a bountiful deal for his fighter, going so far as to say that it makes the Russian fighter the most highly-paid athlete in the organization.

That statement might face some opposition from Nurmagomedov's most recent victim - Conor McGregor - but while he didn't quite dispute Abdelaziz's comments, Nurmagomedov refused to be drawn into the specifics of his new agreement with his employers.

"Frankly speaking, I would not like to disclose the terms of the contract," said Khabib.

"They are very good and most importantly, the brothers were extended to someone, someone was signed [and] someone removed the deadline.

"We made some concessions, they went to some and came to some common denominator that is beneficial to all.

"If I say it is one of the best, it will somehow be wrong. I guess you can put it in the top three, some of the best conditions, contracts and agreements that have ever been concluded with the UFC."

It is easy to see why Nurmagomedov has become such a valuable commodity to the UFC. The undefeated lightweight champion is a hero in his home country and has seen his international fame considerably galvanized by the manner of his fourth-round submission victory against McGregor at UFC 229 in October.

His actions immediately after the fight, which prompted a melee inside and outside the octagon that involved members of both fighters' teams, resulted in several suspensions being levied by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

This punishment was a sticking point for the Russian, who saw the sanctions against Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov as unfair and said that he would refuse to compete until these suspensions were lifted - a wish granted when both were shortened following a review hearing by the Nevada Commission.

"They were complicated of course," Nurmagomedov continued.

"Ali said they were light. I have not experienced such difficulties because I knew that here it is, one, two, three, four, five.

"I specified for them such conditions [and] I told them without these five conditions, I will not agree because I think that they were absolutely deserved not only by me but also by our team, the whole team, with what happened in the last battle, before and after the battle, and directly during the battle.

"I think that we deserved conditions, contracts, so let’s say all that we have."

The conclusion of the contract talks allowed both parties to officially announce details of Nurmagomedov's next title defense, which comes against interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

As for that particular challenge, Khabib outlined his training regimen ahead of his latest world title bout against the in-form American fighter.

"About a month in the mountains, then two months in AKA, and about 15 days in Abu Dhabi to acclimate," he said.

"Ninety-four days, I think that is enough to bring myself in optimal shape.

"We have not finished yet what was on October 6. We still have a lot of fights, so we plan to write more history and show that we are here.

"Being high in the mountains, we can reach certain heights and successes."