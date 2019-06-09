'Tiramisu needs an ass-whooping': Tony Ferguson takes aim at Khabib following UFC 238 win (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson says that 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is firmly within his sights after he defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in a much anticipated clash at UFC 238 on Saturday night.

'El Cucuy' earned his 12th straight win in the shark-infested lightweight division in Chicago's United Center, as Cerrone was deemed unfit to start the third round after a grotesque swelling closed his right eye - a hangover from a prolonged 10-minute battle with the top-ranked American.

Despite the win, Ferguson didn't appear happy with his night's work. The conclusion to the bout was made by the cageside doctors rather than by the fighter known for his finishing prowess, something which seemed to leave a bad taste in his mouth.

Nonetheless, Ferguson switched gears in the post-fight press conference and renewed his back-and-forth with longtime rival Nurmagomedov - the fighter he nicknames 'Tiramisu' for occasional issues with making weight in advance of fights.

The two have been booked to face each other on four separate occasions, all of which have fallen apart for a variety of reasons, but with the Russian champion set to defend his crown against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in September Ferguson told the media that he will be more than happy to take the belt from Khabib should Poirier come up short.

"If Dustin Poirier don't do it, I'm going to do it. Tiramisu needs an ass-whooping." @TonyFergusonXT sets his sights on @TeamKhabib after #UFC238 👀 pic.twitter.com/tZ8fVxJTcq — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 9, 2019

"I've got 12 [wins] in a row, I should be calling the f***ing shots," Ferguson said to the media in Chicago post-fight.

"I've had a title already, everyone else needs an [evaluation]. I don't know what else I have to do in this division to keep after it, man. Like I said, it's a round robin tournament but I'm tired of it, man.

"I'm here to stay. I am the f***ing champ. I don't have to go on and refurbish a lot of that stuff. You guys know what I'm about. I'm about the business. You guys know about learning and growing."

Dustin Poirier, who is in the midst of a winning streak of his own, has been afforded the next opportunity against Khabib - a move which leaves Ferguson unsure of his next move. One possibility, he says, is Conor McGregor.

"If Dustin Poirier don't do it I'm going to do it, man. Tiramisu (Khabib) needs an ass-whooping, he needs two to the stomach from me. If it's McNuggets (Conor McGregor), the 'money fight' or whatever, he's an athlete too. I know the division misses him inside here. I'm pretty sure he misses the fight game too.

"Seriously, we need to see these fighters keep coming out here and representing them and the sport because that's why he f***ing got in it. You're an athlete, keep coming back. When it's your time to retire go and f***ing retire.

"But if you've made a name in this sport and you're able and you're within the age limit, f***ing keep competing. I really want to keep doing that. I want to keep representing my team, my family and I want to keep winning.

"What sound better than twelve? Thirteen. But that sounds a lot better with a title shot in that thirteenth victory."