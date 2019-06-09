'I don't want to win that way': Ferguson left disappointed after injury TKO win over Cerrone

The much-anticipated UFC 238 clash between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone ended in an anticlimax as the doctors stopped the contest before the start of the third round.

The battle of lightweight contenders in Chicago appeared to be perfectly poised after Cerrone appeared to edge a thrilling opening round, only for Ferguson to come storming back into the contest in the second.

There was a brief moment of controversy at the end of the second round when Ferguson connected flush with a punch after the horn sounded to finish the round.

But the turning point came as Cerrone came out of his corner for the start of the third round.

With his right eye already puffed up and closing, 'Cowboy' blew his nose, causing his eye to instantly swell up and completely close.

It meant he was unable to see and, while he implored medical staff to allow him to push the air out of his swollen eye, the bout was waved off and awarded to Ferguson via injury TKO.

It prompted boos from the Chicago crowd and left both men bitterly disappointed as their hugely entertaining bout wasn't allowed to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

"I'm so sorry. I don't quit. I don't back down," said a frustrated Cerrone.

"I just wanted to keep fighting. I just wanted them to push the air out [of my eye]," he said.

"I shouldn't have blown my nose. I'm old school, I'm a veteran and I shouldn't have done that. I humbly apologize."

"It's not how I wanted the fight to go," said a disappointed Ferguson after the fight.

"There's a lot of emotions flaring. I don't want to win that way. We can throw it back.

"I don't give a f*ck who's next. Hats off to Cowboy Cerrone. I hope you enjoyed at least the first couple of rounds, man."