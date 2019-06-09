 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I don't want to win that way': Ferguson left disappointed after injury TKO win over Cerrone

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 04:10 Edited time: 9 Jun, 2019 05:09
Get short URL
'I don't want to win that way': Ferguson left disappointed after injury TKO win over Cerrone
© AFP / Rey del Rio
The much-anticipated UFC 238 clash between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone ended in an anticlimax as the doctors stopped the contest before the start of the third round.

The battle of lightweight contenders in Chicago appeared to be perfectly poised after Cerrone appeared to edge a thrilling opening round, only for Ferguson to come storming back into the contest in the second.

There was a brief moment of controversy at the end of the second round when Ferguson connected flush with a punch after the horn sounded to finish the round.

READ MORE: 'I want the title shot!' Petr Yan demands title fight after defeating Jimmie Rivera at UFC 238

But the turning point came as Cerrone came out of his corner for the start of the third round.

With his right eye already puffed up and closing, 'Cowboy' blew his nose, causing his eye to instantly swell up and completely close. 

© AFP / Rey del Rio

It meant he was unable to see and, while he implored medical staff to allow him to push the air out of his swollen eye, the bout was waved off and awarded to Ferguson via injury TKO.

It prompted boos from the Chicago crowd and left both men bitterly disappointed as their hugely entertaining bout wasn't allowed to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

"I'm so sorry. I don't quit. I don't back down," said a frustrated Cerrone.

"I just wanted to keep fighting. I just wanted them to push the air out [of my eye]," he said.

"I shouldn't have blown my nose. I'm old school, I'm a veteran and I shouldn't have done that. I humbly apologize."

View this post on Instagram

All class. All toughness. #UFC238

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

"It's not how I wanted the fight to go," said a disappointed Ferguson after the fight.

"There's a lot of emotions flaring. I don't want to win that way. We can throw it back.

"I don't give a f*ck who's next. Hats off to Cowboy Cerrone. I hope you enjoyed at least the first couple of rounds, man."

Also on rt.com 'Cro Cop-esque': Valentina Shevchenko knocks out Jessica Eye with HUGE head kick at UFC 238 (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies