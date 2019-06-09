'Cro Cop-esque': Valentina Shevchenko knocks out Jessica Eye with HUGE head kick at UFC 238 (VIDEO)

UFC women's flyweight world champion Valentina Shevchenko scored one of the most spectacular knockout wins ever seen in a womens' UFC fight as she finished challenger Jessica Eye with a devastating head kick KO.

Shevchenko dominated the first round of her contest against Eye then, at the start of the second round, connected with a huge left high kick that connected clean on the right temple of Eye, knocking her out instantly.

The knockout came just 26 seconds into the second stanza, as Shevchenko retained her title with a huge highlight-reel KO.

That was Cro Cop-esque by @BulletValentina, who stunned Jessica Eye in spectacular fashion to retain her #UFC women’s flyweight world title at #UFC238pic.twitter.com/c3b8nwdDld — Simon Head (@simonhead) June 9, 2019

It evoked memories of Croatian heavyweight legend Mirko 'Cro Cop' Filipovic, whose left high-kick knockouts are among some of the most spectacular in mixed martial arts history.

READ MORE: 'I want the title shot!' Petr Yan demands title fight after defeating Jimmie Rivera at UFC 238

And Shevchenko's effort ranks right up there alongside Holly Holm's stunning head-kick finish of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 as one of the best KOs ever seen in a women's UFC fight.

Reigning UFC women's flyweight champ Shevchenko captured the title last December with a superb performance to outpoint former longtime strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231.

And with her victory over number-one contender Eye at UFC 238 on Saturday night, Shevchenko cemented her status as one of the best fighters on the planet.