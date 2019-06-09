 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Cro Cop-esque': Valentina Shevchenko knocks out Jessica Eye with HUGE head kick at UFC 238 (VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 04:30 Edited time: 9 Jun, 2019 05:08
Get short URL
'Cro Cop-esque': Valentina Shevchenko knocks out Jessica Eye with HUGE head kick at UFC 238 (VIDEO)
© AFP / Matthew Stockman
UFC women's flyweight world champion Valentina Shevchenko scored one of the most spectacular knockout wins ever seen in a womens' UFC fight as she finished challenger Jessica Eye with a devastating head kick KO.

Shevchenko dominated the first round of her contest against Eye then, at the start of the second round, connected with a huge left high kick that connected clean on the right temple of Eye, knocking her out instantly.

The knockout came just 26 seconds into the second stanza, as Shevchenko retained her title with a huge highlight-reel KO.

It evoked memories of Croatian heavyweight legend Mirko 'Cro Cop' Filipovic, whose left high-kick knockouts are among some of the most spectacular in mixed martial arts history.

READ MORE: 'I want the title shot!' Petr Yan demands title fight after defeating Jimmie Rivera at UFC 238

And Shevchenko's effort ranks right up there alongside Holly Holm's stunning head-kick finish of Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 as one of the best KOs ever seen in a women's UFC fight.

Reigning UFC women's flyweight champ Shevchenko captured the title last December with a superb performance to outpoint former longtime strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231.

And with her victory over number-one contender Eye at UFC 238 on Saturday night, Shevchenko cemented her status as one of the best fighters on the planet.

Also on rt.com 'I don't want to win that way': Ferguson left disappointed after injury TKO win over Cerrone
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies