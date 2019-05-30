 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-UFC Bisping makes hasty exit after jokingly hitting combo on giant Kazakhstani stuntman (VIDEO)

Published time: 30 May, 2019 20:46 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 20:49
© Instagram / mikebisping
UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping was forced to make a quick retreat after pranking Kazakhstani stuntman Erden Telemisov while filming a television role in South Africa, in a video captured on Instagram.

As a host of extras looked on, Bisping (clearly with his co-star's permission) unloaded a multiple punch combo on Telemisov's belly – to which the huge stuntman mimed a yawn.

Bisping, very much playing to the cameras, noticed this before uttering an expletive and running for the exit to, the laughter of all involved.

Here's a slow motion version of the clip

Both Bisping and Telemisov are in South Africa to film episodes of the TV show 'Warriors,' which tells the story of the Tong Wars in the late 1800's. 

Telemisov's 6ft 4in frame cuts an imposing figure as he towers over the former UFC middleweight champion in the clip. The 44-year-old stuntman is a well-known figure in his native Kazakhstan and has appeared in several productions including 'Marco Polo', 'Odno zveno' and 'Amanat'.

Bisping, meanwhile, has been in Cape Town for several weeks in preparation for the role. Recently, he told a story of a late-night incident which occurred near his hotel, in which he was accosted and nearly robbed by several persons, an incident in which, Bisping said, he was afraid for his life. 

