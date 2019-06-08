UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier to face off at London press conference

The UFC is doubling-down on the return of 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as the promotion announces that they will hold a press conference in London to promote the Russian's upcoming title defense against Dustin Poirier.

The UFC lightweight champion hasn't competed in the octagon since an ill-tempered contest with former champ Conor McGregor in Las Vegas last October.

The aftermath of his fourth-round submission victory resulted in Nurmagomedov receiving a prolonged suspension for his part in the post-fight melee, which also led to suspensions levied upon McGregor, as well as several of the Russian's teammates.

His upcoming return to action, against interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in September, is among the year's most anticipated fights and, as such, the UFC has decided to add to the bout's international flavor by holding a press conference in the English capital to promote the tussle.

The event, which is open to the media only, will take place on June 12 as the pair will meet for the first time with the world's MMA media watching.

This extra level of promotion is reserved by the UFC for only their most high-profile events, and is reminiscent of the world press tour arranged to promote McGregor's title challenge against Jose Aldo several years ago.

The Irishman also participated in international press events, one of which was in London, ahead of his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

Poirer, a veteran of 22 bouts inside the UFC cage, earned his shot at the title by defeating featherweight king Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title in April. It cleared a path to the all-conquering Nurmagomedov, who remains undefeated at 27-0.

UFC 242 marks the beginning of a partnership between the UFC and the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, a deal which will see the organization hold several world title bouts in the region through the next five years.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 7 at The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.