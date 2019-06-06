 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

US teen Anisimova dumps defending champ Halep out of French Open

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 11:50
Get short URL
US teen Anisimova dumps defending champ Halep out of French Open
Amanda Anisimova © REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
American underdog Amanda Anisimova, 17, has reached the French Open semifinal after sensationally dumping out defending champion Simona Halep of Romania.

Anisimova won in straight sets 6-2 6-4 in their Roland-Garros quarterfinal to spring one of the biggest upsets of this year’s competition.

READ MORE: Serena Williams becomes first athlete to enter Forbes’ richest self-made women list

Romanian third seed Halep got off to a slow start, committing multiple unforced errors which affected the outcome of the match-opener.

Unseeded US prodigy Anisimova broke her more-experienced rival on several occasions to seal a 6-2 win in the first set, and then opened up a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.

However, 2018 Roland-Garros winner Halep fought back to tie the set at 4-4, before Anisimova reeled off two consecutive games to seal an overall victory.

Romanian Halep, 27, leaves the French courts while US sensation Anisimova remains in contention for the coveted trophy, reaching the last four for the first time in her career.

In the semifinal she will face off against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who beat American 14th-seed Madison Keys in her respective quarterfinal.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies