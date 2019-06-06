US teen Anisimova dumps defending champ Halep out of French Open

American underdog Amanda Anisimova, 17, has reached the French Open semifinal after sensationally dumping out defending champion Simona Halep of Romania.

Anisimova won in straight sets 6-2 6-4 in their Roland-Garros quarterfinal to spring one of the biggest upsets of this year’s competition.

Romanian third seed Halep got off to a slow start, committing multiple unforced errors which affected the outcome of the match-opener.

Unseeded US prodigy Anisimova broke her more-experienced rival on several occasions to seal a 6-2 win in the first set, and then opened up a 2-0 lead at the start of the second.

However, 2018 Roland-Garros winner Halep fought back to tie the set at 4-4, before Anisimova reeled off two consecutive games to seal an overall victory.

Romanian Halep, 27, leaves the French courts while US sensation Anisimova remains in contention for the coveted trophy, reaching the last four for the first time in her career.

In the semifinal she will face off against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who beat American 14th-seed Madison Keys in her respective quarterfinal.