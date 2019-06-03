‘Bad personality’: Austrian star Thiem hits out at Serena Williams in press conference row

Austrian tennis ace Dominic Thiem has hit out at US legend Serena Williams after he was told to abruptly end his post-match press conference at the French Open to make way for the American star.

Fourth seed Thiem, who booked a spot in the men’s round of last 16 on Saturday, was talking to reporters in the main press room when he was asked to shift for Williams, who reportedly couldn’t wait to complete her media obligations following a surprising loss to compatriot Sofia Kenin.

The tournament organizers told Thiem that the 23-time Grand Slam champion was given priority to hold the press conference, forcing the Austrian – a losing finalist at Roland-Garros last year – to halt his conversation with the press.

“I don’t really get it, seriously. I mean, what the hell? No, but it’s a joke, really… I have to leave the room because she’s coming?” Thiem fumed.

“What’s my point of that? I have to leave the room because she’s coming. Well, I’ll leave also then. I can also do whatever I want,” he added.

He also accused the 37-year-old star of “showing a bad personality,” stating that other top-ranked players would never behave as Williams had supposedly done.

“It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure (Roger) Federer or (Rafa) Nadal would never do something like that,” Thiem said.

Williams didn’t respond to Thiem’s claims, instead fully concentrating on her French Open failure.

“Yesterday was not my day. But it’s about getting up time and time again after you fall,” she wrote on Instagram following her shocking defeat to the unseeded Kenin.