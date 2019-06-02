 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cruise control: Federer eases into French Open quarterfinals after sweeping aside Mayer

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 13:41
© Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer cruised into the French Open quarterfinals after a straight sets win over Argentine Leonardo Mayer at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

The Swiss third seed won 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 against the unseeded Mayer to become the first man to book his place in the last eight, as he seeks to add to his sole French Open title a decade ago.

© Reuters / Benoit Tessier

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is appearing at his first Roland-Garros tournament in four years, with the 37-year-old having previously missed the previous clay court showpiece as he manages the demands on his body.      

He remains on course to face King of Clay Rafael Nadal in the semifinals, with the Spaniard facing unseeded Juan Ignacio Lóndero of Argentina in their fourth round match later on Sunday.

Next up for Federer is a mouthwatering meeting with the winner of Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

