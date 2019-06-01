Osaka OUT: World no. 1 suffers shock defeat to Siniakova at French Open

Naomi Osaka's pursuit of a third successive Grand Slam has ended in the third round of the French Open on Saturday as the 21-year-old was surprisingly eliminated in straight sets by unseeded Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Osaka was defeated 6-4, 6-2 by the world's 42nd ranked player in an uncharacteristically below par performance which saw her make 38 unforced errors in the 77-minute match.

The Japanese was playing in her first tournament as number one seed following wins in the US Open in September and the Australian Open in January, and speaking afterwards she said that she sees the loss as being necessary at this point in her career.

"It’s weird, but I think me losing is probably the best thing that could have happened," Osaka said, suggesting that the result eases intense media pressure which had been placed on her young shoulders.

"I think I was overthinking this, like, Calendar Slam. This is something I've wanted to do forever, but I think if it was that easy, everyone would have done it."

"I'm peacing out of this tournament," she added.

Despite the defeat, Osaka will remain the world's top ranked player regardless of who claims the trophy in a little over a week's time.

Siniakova, considered to be the one of the world's best doubles players, will now face 14th seed Madison Keys for a place in the quarter-finals and afterwards spoke of her joy at upsetting the odds against the world's best player.

"It is incredible, it is something I can't believe, I'm so happy," she said. "Roland Garros brings out my best and I hope it will continue."