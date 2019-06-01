 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serena Williams stunned by unseeded US rival Kenin in French Open third round

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 18:37 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 18:55
Serena Williams stunned by unseeded US rival Kenin in French Open third round
Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams is out of the French Open after losing to 20-year-old countrywoman Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the third round.

Bidding for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title, and fourth on the hallowed clay of Roland-Garros, 10th seed Williams came undone 2-6, 5-7 against her unseeded young rival.

Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

The shock defeat means that 37-year-old Williams remains without a Grand Slam title since her victory at the Australian Open in early 2017.

Williams headed into this year's French Open with concerns over her fitness, having been restricted to limited matches since January due to injury.

The loss follows a shock earlier on Saturday when top seed and world number one Naomi Osaka crashed out of the tournament at the hands of Czech underdog Katerina Siniakova.  

