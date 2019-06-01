Serena Williams stunned by unseeded US rival Kenin in French Open third round

Serena Williams is out of the French Open after losing to 20-year-old countrywoman Sofia Kenin in straight sets in the third round.

Bidding for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title, and fourth on the hallowed clay of Roland-Garros, 10th seed Williams came undone 2-6, 5-7 against her unseeded young rival.

The shock defeat means that 37-year-old Williams remains without a Grand Slam title since her victory at the Australian Open in early 2017.

Williams headed into this year's French Open with concerns over her fitness, having been restricted to limited matches since January due to injury.

In only her second main draw appearance in Paris, @SofiaKenin takes out 3x Champion Serena Williams 6-2 7-5.



Reaches first R16 at a Slam. #RG19pic.twitter.com/Eg7qtewEDJ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2019

The loss follows a shock earlier on Saturday when top seed and world number one Naomi Osaka crashed out of the tournament at the hands of Czech underdog Katerina Siniakova.