Tributes pour in to football star Reyes after news of car crash death at age 35

Published time: 1 Jun, 2019 12:02 Edited time: 1 Jun, 2019 12:14
Tributes pour in to football star Reyes after news of car crash death at age 35
© AFP / Cristina Quicler
The football word has been paying tribute to former Spain, Arsenal, Sevilla and Real Madrid striker Jose Antonio Reyes, who has died in a car crash at age 35.

The news broke in Spain that Reyes had been killed in a collision on Saturday morning in his hometown of Utrera, Seville.

It was later confirmed by his boyhood club Sevilla, for whom he made his first-team debut at the tender age of 16.

He went on to have a prolific career that saw him win the Premier League title with Arsenal as part of the famous ‘Invincibles’ team in 2004, before a loan spell at Real Madrid and moves to Atletico, Benfica, Sevilla again, Espanyol and then to China.

Reyes joined Arsenal for a reported £20 million in 2004. © Action Images / Richard Heathcote

Reyes returned to his homeland last season to play for lower-league club Extremadura Unión Deportiva.

On the shock news of Reyes’ death, the football world reacted with an outpouring of grief for a man who had spent the best part of 20 years as a professional, winning domestic trophies in Spain, England, and Portugal, as well as the Europa League with Sevilla on three occasions.

Reyes won the Europa League three times with Sevilla toward the end of his career. © Reuters / Carl Recine

UEFA paid tribute on social media, as did other prominent figures from the world of football.

Current Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wrote: “Broken. Shattered. I have No words. All the affection to the family. We'll always remember you, buddy! RIP Brother.”

Reyes’ former clubs including his beloved Sevilla, as well as Premier League team Arsenal, paid heartfelt tributes.

Former Gunners star Thierry Henry also shared his sadness at the news of the death of his former teammate, who had become the first Spaniard to win the Premier League when he triumphed with Arsenal in 2004. 

A host of other clubs from La Liga and beyond took to social media to extend their condolences to the player's friends and family. 

