Tributes pour in to football star Reyes after news of car crash death at age 35

The football word has been paying tribute to former Spain, Arsenal, Sevilla and Real Madrid striker Jose Antonio Reyes, who has died in a car crash at age 35.

The news broke in Spain that Reyes had been killed in a collision on Saturday morning in his hometown of Utrera, Seville.

It was later confirmed by his boyhood club Sevilla, for whom he made his first-team debut at the tender age of 16.

He went on to have a prolific career that saw him win the Premier League title with Arsenal as part of the famous ‘Invincibles’ team in 2004, before a loan spell at Real Madrid and moves to Atletico, Benfica, Sevilla again, Espanyol and then to China.

Reyes returned to his homeland last season to play for lower-league club Extremadura Unión Deportiva.

On the shock news of Reyes’ death, the football world reacted with an outpouring of grief for a man who had spent the best part of 20 years as a professional, winning domestic trophies in Spain, England, and Portugal, as well as the Europa League with Sevilla on three occasions.

UEFA paid tribute on social media, as did other prominent figures from the world of football.

Everyone at UEFA is shocked & hugely saddened to learn that José Antonio Reyes has died aged 35.



A Spanish international with 5 @EuropaLeague titles, Reyes will be sorely missed by the football world.



Our thoughts are with his family & friends at this terrible time. pic.twitter.com/EW4btJ9Vf9 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2019

Current Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wrote: “Broken. Shattered. I have No words. All the affection to the family. We'll always remember you, buddy! RIP Brother.”

Roto. Destrozado. No tengo palabras. Todo el cariño a la familia. ¡Siempre te recordaremos, amigo! DEP hermano https://t.co/RKxTsdZlTl — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) June 1, 2019

Reyes’ former clubs including his beloved Sevilla, as well as Premier League team Arsenal, paid heartfelt tributes.

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

Former Gunners star Thierry Henry also shared his sadness at the news of the death of his former teammate, who had become the first Spaniard to win the Premier League when he triumphed with Arsenal in 2004.

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

A host of other clubs from La Liga and beyond took to social media to extend their condolences to the player's friends and family.

FC Barcelona wishes to express their deepest condolences for the death of footballer José Antonio Reyes, a brilliant and charismatic player; one of the most outstanding figures and with a great trajectory in football. Rest in peace. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 1, 2019

The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea FC are with the family and friends of Jose Antonio Reyes, following the tragic news today.



Rest in peace, Jose. pic.twitter.com/JuWf6gzfI8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 1, 2019

We're saddened to hear of the passing of José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



RIP José. https://t.co/Vb0XUjLzRb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019