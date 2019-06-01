Former Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car crash at age 35

Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes, who played at clubs including Sevilla, Arsenal and Real Madrid, has been killed in a car crash at the age of 35.

Reyes, 35, died in the traffic incident on Saturday morning in his hometown of Utrera, Seville, Marca reports.

The striker enjoyed a career that took him from Sevilla – where he made his first team debut at the age of 16 - to Premier League giants Arsenal, whom he helped to the league title in 2004 as part of the famous 'Invincibles' squad.

He then went on to play for Real Madrid on loan and Atletico before returning to boyhood club Sevilla.

Reyes had been at Spanish lower-league club Extremadura Unión Deportiva last season, having returned to his homeland from China.

The versatile forward won 21 caps for Spain, and will be fondly remembered by football fans, particularly at his beloved Sevilla.

The club tweeted the news of Reyes’ death with their emblem and a black ribbon.