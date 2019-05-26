 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Making a splash: Lewis Hamilton celebrates Monaco GP win by jumping into swimming pool (VIDEO)

Published time: 26 May, 2019 17:05 Edited time: 26 May, 2019 17:10
© AFP / Andrej Isakovic
Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton claimed an emotional victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, then celebrated his victory with a backwards plunge into a trackside swimming pool.

Hamilton won an event-filled race in Monte Carlo to capture the Monaco GP after holding off the charge of an already-penalised Max Verstappen to cross the finishing line first.

The reigning world champion found himself on destroyed tires and had to nurse his car to the finish with Red Bull's Verstappen desperately looking to find a way past to overcome a five-second penalty for a dangerous release from his mid-race pit-stop.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finished second in the official standings, with Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valteri Bottas in third.

And, after receiving his trophies and enjoying the cheers of the crowd, Hamilton decided the time was right to take a cooling dip in the swimming pool as he dived backwards into the water in celebration.

Speaking before his celebratory dip, Hamilton dedicated his hard-earned race win to Austrian F1 legend Niki Lauda, who passed away earlier in the week.

"That was definitely the hardest race I've had, but nonetheless I really was fighting with the spirit of Niki," said Hamilton.

"I know he will be looking down and taking his hat off. I was trying to stay focused and make him proud."

