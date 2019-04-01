‘Who are these Yankees?’ Maradona slams US government over Venezuela interference

Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona has expressed support for Venezuela's incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, blasting US authorities for imposing extensive political pressure on the Latin American country.

The 1986 World Cup winner and current technical director of Mexican club Dorados dedicated his team’s recent victory to Maduro and the Venezuelan people, whom he believes to be suffering from the unstable political environment in the region.

“I want to dedicate this victory to Nicolas Maduro and to all Venezuelans who are suffering," Maradona told reporters after Sunday's game, in which the Dorados beat Tampico Madero 3-2.

“The sheriffs of the world, who are those Yankees? Just because they have the biggest bombs in the world they think they are so much more advanced than us. No, they are not,” the renowned footballer added.

“We don't buy that 'chirolita' they have as president," Maradona said comparing the US president Donald Trump to a famous 1970s Argentinian ventriloquist dummy.

Maduro, the democratically elected Venezuelan leader, has repeatedly accused the USA officials of numerous attempts to stage a coup in the country and replace him with Juan Guaido.

Pursuing the goal to oust Maduro, the US head of state has implemented a growing list of sanctions on Venezuela since taking the office in 2017.