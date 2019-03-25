‘I don't watch horror movies’: Maradona slams national team after shocking loss to Venezuela

Football icon Diego Maradona has lambasted the Argentinian football team for their underwhelming performance in a friendly game against Venezuela, which they lost 3-1.

The two-time World Cup winners played a friendly match on Friday at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, where they were sensationally beaten by their less decorated opponents despite the presence of their long-time leader Lionel Messi, who has re-joined the team.

Argentina’s shocking defeat didn’t go unnoticed by the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner Maradona, who blasted the players and team managers, insisting they don’t deserve the right to wear national blue-and-white jerseys.

Venezuela best Argentina 3–1 last night, Salomon Rondon got the first after six minutes. Pick that out. pic.twitter.com/k1nhypp1jp — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 23, 2019

“I prefer not to watch horror films but I don’t know how the inept bunch who are in charge of Argentina thought they were going to beat Venezuela,” Maradona said commenting on Argentina’s loss.

“It hurts me because I feel Argentinean to the core, but with the generation of players like [Oscar] Ruggeri, [Gabriel] Batistuta, [Claudio] Caniggia, the current team don’t deserve to wear the shirt,” he added.

Argentina's football team has come under intense scrutiny following their obscure World Cup campaign where they were eliminated in the last 16 by eventual winners France.