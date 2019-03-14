Referee dodges death as 80ft light pole crashes onto him at high school game (VIDEO)

A soccer referee and a student were injured by a falling light pole in a terrifying incident during a high school game in Arkansas, US, but were lucky enough to avoid worse consequences.

Footage capturing the horror incident showed the 80ft wooden pole crashing to the ground and striking referee Rigo Resendez​, as nearby players scattered in shock.

Resendez was later reported to have broken two bones in his leg, while one student was also hospitalized but was said to have escaped with superficial injuries.

WARNING: SOME READERS MAY FIND THE VIDEO DISTRESSING

Scary. A light pole barely missed crushing a high school soccer referee in Arkansas on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/KzQQC6InSD — Gordon Keith (@gordonkeith) March 12, 2019

The pole came down due to high winds as Mena High School and Dardanelle High School took part in a tournament in Clarksville.

The school called off the event after the incident and closed the field, arkansasonline.com reported.

Clarksville​ schools superintendent David Hopkins said the incident would be investigated, according to FOX16.com.

"If it comes back that it was possibly just strong winds then we're going to look at protocols to cease games in high winds," Hopkins said.